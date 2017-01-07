- ITV Report
Six-year-old deaf refugee faces deportation after Home Office talks fail
The family of a six-year-old deaf boy faces deportation after legal talks with the Home Office failed to change their decision to send them back to Germany.
Lawand Hamad-amin fled Iraq after extremists from so-called Islamic State began killing children with disabilities.
His family travelled through Germany and spent a year living in a tent at a camp in Dunkirk, before being brought to the UK by a charity.
Lawand now lives in Derby and attends the Royal School for the deaf where he has learnt to communicate with sign language in just five months.
Teachers at the school say they are amazed by his progress and worry about the impact leaving the country would have on his well-being.
The Home Office previously said asylum seekers should claim asylum in the first safe country they arrive in.
Lawyers of the family say they will launch an appeal next week.