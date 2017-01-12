Police log speech by Home Secretary as 'Hate Incident'

West Midlands Police have logged a speech by the Home Secretary at the Conservative Party conference as a "hate incident."

Amber Rudd set out a number of possible measures to reduce immigration, including new restrictions on recruiting overseas workers and students, during the address in Birmingham in October.

She said ministers will consider whether new tests should be imposed to ensure those coming to the UK are "filling gaps in the labour market, not taking jobs British people could do".

Joshua Silver, a physics professor at the University of Oxford, was so concerned he reported the speech to the police, The Times reported.

West Midlands Police said the complaint had to be recorded as a "non-crime hate incident" in accordance with guidelines.

There was no evidence of a hate crime being committed, the force added.

National guidance for police states: "Where any person, including police personnel, reports a hate incident which would not be the primary responsibility of another agency, it must be recorded regardless of whether or not they are the victim, and irrespective of whether there is any evidence to identify the hate element."