'All those who knew and loved' Jill Saward invited to funeral at Lichfield Cathedral

Jill Saward Photo: PA

The funeral of victims' rights campaigner Jill Saward will be held today at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, with her family inviting "all those who knew and loved" her to attend.

Jill was the first victim of rape to waive their anonymity after she was attacked by intruders at her father's vicarage in west London 20 years ago.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear one of the following colours:

  • Black or dark clothes if they are mourning or grieving
  • Bright clothing if they want to celebrate Jill's life
  • Purple if they want to make a statement against sexual violence
Jill in 1994 Credit: PA

Jill died at New Cross Hospital earlier this month because of a subarachnoid haemorrhage and her organs will be donated at her request.

When she died, her family released the following statement:

Jill dedicated the past 30 years of her life to helping other people.

It gives us great comfort to know that our wonderful wife, mother and sister was able to help other people to the very end. We would like to thank all those who contributed to her medical care in recent days."

– Jill Saward's family
