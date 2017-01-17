- ITV Report
'All those who knew and loved' Jill Saward invited to funeral at Lichfield Cathedral
The funeral of victims' rights campaigner Jill Saward will be held today at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, with her family inviting "all those who knew and loved" her to attend.
Jill was the first victim of rape to waive their anonymity after she was attacked by intruders at her father's vicarage in west London 20 years ago.
Anyone who attends is asked to wear one of the following colours:
- Black or dark clothes if they are mourning or grieving
- Bright clothing if they want to celebrate Jill's life
- Purple if they want to make a statement against sexual violence
Jill died at New Cross Hospital earlier this month because of a subarachnoid haemorrhage and her organs will be donated at her request.
When she died, her family released the following statement: