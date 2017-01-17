'All those who knew and loved' Jill Saward invited to funeral at Lichfield Cathedral

The funeral of victims' rights campaigner Jill Saward will be held today at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, with her family inviting "all those who knew and loved" her to attend.

Jill was the first victim of rape to waive their anonymity after she was attacked by intruders at her father's vicarage in west London 20 years ago.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear one of the following colours: