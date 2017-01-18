- ITV Report
'Lucky' the dog put to sleep despite surviving knife attack from owner
A dog which recovered from being stabbed by her owner for urinating on a bag of cannabis has had to be put to sleep.
The dog, named Lucky, was punched by her owner Michael Bailey who then imprisoned her in a small alcove behind his washing machine to conceal what he'd done last June.
Police officers rescued Lucky after the attack in Tividale in Oldbury was overheard.
Despite making a full recovery from the attack, Lucky was put down after a police officer noticed that she belonged to a banned breed.
The RSPCA had hoped to re-home her and said it was a "sad ending", stressing that they had not made the decision to have her destroyed under Breed Specific Legislation.
Lucky's owner was jailed for 12 weeks for causing unnecessary suffering and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the dog were met. He was also banned from keeping animals for life