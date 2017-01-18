- ITV Report
Paul Nuttall 'will be UKIP candidate' for Stoke by-election
UKIP leader Paul Nuttall is set to contest the Stoke Central by-election later this year according to ITV News Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie.
A source revealed to Alison Mackenzie that Mr Nuttall's campaign is set to be announced in the city at an event this weekend.
Labour MP Tristram Hunt vacated the seat earlier this month after saying he had accepted a new role as the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.
UKIP have said they will focus considerable resources in trying to win the seat and claim a second MP in Parliament, due to the high support for leaving the European Union in the city during the referendum.
Almost 70% of the city voted for Brexit, way over the UK average of 51.9%.
Mr Hunt held his seat in 2015, with a reduced majority of 5,179. UKIP were the second largest party.