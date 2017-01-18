Paul Nuttall 'will be UKIP candidate' for Stoke by-election

North West MEP Paul Nuttall was elected to lead the party last year. Credit: PA

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall is set to contest the Stoke Central by-election later this year according to ITV News Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie.

Alison Mackenzie @Alison1mackITV Follow Ukip source : definitely @paulnuttallukip to fight Stoke Central @itvcentral

A source revealed to Alison Mackenzie that Mr Nuttall's campaign is set to be announced in the city at an event this weekend. Labour MP Tristram Hunt vacated the seat earlier this month after saying he had accepted a new role as the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Labour MP Tristram Hunt is vacating his seat after an offer to be a museum director. Credit: PA