Man charged with murder after Birmingham bus stabbing

A man has been charged with the murder of Leon Barrett-Hazle who was stabbed to death on the top of a bus in Birmingham.

Kieran Gillespie, from Wellesbourne Road in Handsworth, will appear before magistrates on Friday.

The 25-year-old is accused of stabbing Mr Barrett-Hazle multiple times as he travelled on the top deck of the 11A service in Rookery Road.

Mr Barrett-Hazle, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Mr Barrett-Hazle said he will never be forgotten, recalling his generosity and infectious smile.