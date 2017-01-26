Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man charged with murder after Birmingham bus stabbing

Victim Leon Barrett-Hazle and the scene of the attack.

A man has been charged with the murder of Leon Barrett-Hazle who was stabbed to death on the top of a bus in Birmingham.

Kieran Gillespie, from Wellesbourne Road in Handsworth, will appear before magistrates on Friday.

The 25-year-old is accused of stabbing Mr Barrett-Hazle multiple times as he travelled on the top deck of the 11A service in Rookery Road.

Mr Barrett-Hazle, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Mr Barrett-Hazle said he will never be forgotten, recalling his generosity and infectious smile.

Family and friends are devastated by the tragic loss of a wonderful, warm, kind, generous of heart and much-loved Leon Barrett Hazle.

We have been robbed of the best son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend anyone could ever wish for.

Words cannot express the immense grief and pain we are suffering but memories of your infectious smile, happy-go-lucky style will help fill the massive void in our lives.

You had so much life to live. No reason on earth can justify taking it away in such a manner. Rest in peace.

– Family statement

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses on the bus to come forward.