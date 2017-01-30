American man with dementia 'taken to Britain by wife and son and abandoned'

An American pensioner with dementia was flown to Britain and left in a car park in Hereford by his wife and son, according to court documents in the US.

Roger Curry was allegedly abandoned in the car park of Hereford bus station on November 7, 2015, after travelling from his home in Los Angeles with his wife and son.

Legal documents seen by the BBC's Panorama programme and filed in Los Angeles state: "In late 2015 Mr Curry was taken surreptitiously to England by his wife Mary Curry and his son Kevin Curry and abandoned there."

The 76-year-old, who did not know his name or where he was, was found in the company of two men who flagged down a passing ambulance.

One of the men - described as having an American accent, but younger than Mr Curry - allegedly vanished from the scene.