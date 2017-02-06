- ITV Report
Man launches brutal attack on ticket inspector after refusing to pay £2.20 fare
A man who launched a brutal attack on a train ticket inspector, after refusing to pay his £2.20 fare, has been jailed for 15 weeks.
British Transport Police has released a video of Elliot Nash ranting at a train worker before kicking and lashing out at her colleague.
It happened on a London Midland train travelling between Bournville and Northfield in November.
The 32-year-old, of Chatham Road in Birmingham, shouted abusive language at staff and threatened to "knock them out".
One ticket officer's body-worn camera shows Nash repeatedly swearing and taking a running kick at a staff member in the train's aisle.
Nash was charged with assault and two public order offences and he pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.