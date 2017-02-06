Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man launches brutal attack on ticket inspector after refusing to pay £2.20 fare

A man who launched a brutal attack on a train ticket inspector, after refusing to pay his £2.20 fare, has been jailed for 15 weeks.

British Transport Police has released a video of Elliot Nash ranting at a train worker before kicking and lashing out at her colleague.

It happened on a London Midland train travelling between Bournville and Northfield in November.

Elliot Nash was caught on camera assaulting rail staff. Credit: London Midland

The 32-year-old, of Chatham Road in Birmingham, shouted abusive language at staff and threatened to "knock them out".

One ticket officer's body-worn camera shows Nash repeatedly swearing and taking a running kick at a staff member in the train's aisle.

Nash was charged with assault and two public order offences and he pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

As the footage shows, his attitude is completely unacceptable and there was absolutely no need for this to have escalated into violence ... all for the sake of a £2.20 fare.

– PC Nicola Mallaber