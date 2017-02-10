- ITV Report
Nine-year-old given Methadone after pharmacy mix up
The parents of a schoolgirl from Nottingham say they're just glad she's alive after being given Methadone instead of antibiotics after a mix-up at their local pharmacy.
Ruby Bell, aged nine, was rushed to Queens Medical Centre after she was given the powerful drug, which is usually used to treat heroin addiction.
Her parents were told a second dose could have killed her.
Manor Pharmacy in The Meadows area of the city have apologised to the family.
Donna Buckley took her daughter to the doctors on Tuesday where she was prescribed antibiotics, but when they went to pick it up from the pharmacy they were given someone else's medication.
After giving her the first dose, Donna thought Ruby was a bit drowsy so decided not to give her a second one later. Then the pharmacist knocked on their front door. Donna said:
But Ruby's condition got worse and Donna still didn't know what she'd taken. She had to go back to the Pharmacy to ask again what medicine she'd been given in error. Only when the pharmacist came back to the house did he tell her the devastating news:
Ruby spent the night in hospital but is now on the way to making a full recovery. she said:
The mix-up took place the the Manor Pharmacy in The Meadows area of Nottingham. In a statement they said:
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said:
Watch our exclusive report below:
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust released the following statement:
As well as the police, ITV News Central understands that NHS England and the General Pharmaceutical Council are also investigating what happened.
The family are now considering legal action.