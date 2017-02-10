Advertisement

Nine-year-old given Methadone after pharmacy mix up

The parents of a schoolgirl from Nottingham say they're just glad she's alive after being given Methadone instead of antibiotics after a mix-up at their local pharmacy.

Ruby Bell, aged nine, was rushed to Queens Medical Centre after she was given the powerful drug, which is usually used to treat heroin addiction.

Her parents were told a second dose could have killed her.

Manor Pharmacy in The Meadows area of the city have apologised to the family.

Donna Buckley took her daughter to the doctors on Tuesday where she was prescribed antibiotics, but when they went to pick it up from the pharmacy they were given someone else's medication.

After giving her the first dose, Donna thought Ruby was a bit drowsy so decided not to give her a second one later. Then the pharmacist knocked on their front door. Donna said:

"He asked, 'do we have the medicine that I prescribed Ruby this morning?' I said, 'yes'. I said to the pharmacist, 'what was the medicine that I've given her, because I've given her two spoons of the medicine and she's been really sleepy all day?' He said, 'it's fine there's just been a bit of a mistake. Come and have a private chat with me tomorrow'"

– Donna Buckley
But Ruby's condition got worse and Donna still didn't know what she'd taken. She had to go back to the Pharmacy to ask again what medicine she'd been given in error. Only when the pharmacist came back to the house did he tell her the devastating news:

"I shouted down to Ruby's Dad 'he's given her methadone'. He ran upstairs, whipped Ruby out of her bed to take her to A&E... the worst thing was the doctors saying to me that If I'd have given her those next two spoonfuls it would be completely different. Basically I could have lost her."

– Ruby's Mum.
Ruby spent the night in hospital but is now on the way to making a full recovery. she said:

"It was really weird. At first I didn't know where I was until I saw that I was on a hospital bed. I was all dizzy and I felt all funny."

– Ruby Bell.
The mix-up took place the the Manor Pharmacy in The Meadows area of Nottingham. In a statement they said:

"We confirm that an incident occurred at one of our pharmacies, in which a nine year old girl received medication intended for another patient. We apologise unreservedly to the patient and her family for this error. This is an isolated incident. Nevertheless, we will learn from it and take steps to minimise the risk of a similar incident happening in the future. An internal investigation is already underway and the outcome will be shared with the family as soon as possible."

– Manor Pharmacy Statement.
The mix-up took place the the Manor Pharmacy in The Meadows area of Nottingham. Credit: ITV News.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said:

"Nottinghamshire Police has received a report of an incident involving a nine-year-old girl allegedly being prescribed methadone by mistake, instead of antibiotics. The girl was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre on Tuesday after ingesting the drug but has since been discharged. Enquiries are ongoing and Nottinghamshire Police is liaising with other agencies under local authority child protection procedures"

– Nottinghamshire Police.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust released the following statement:

"A patient was admitted to the Emergency Department at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust after being supplied the incorrect medication by a pharmacy in the community. As part of our internal processes we have reported this incident to NHS England for review."

– Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
As well as the police, ITV News Central understands that NHS England and the General Pharmaceutical Council are also investigating what happened.

The family are now considering legal action.