Nine-year-old given Methadone after pharmacy mix up

The parents of a schoolgirl from Nottingham say they're just glad she's alive after being given Methadone instead of antibiotics after a mix-up at their local pharmacy.

Ruby Bell, aged nine, was rushed to Queens Medical Centre after she was given the powerful drug, which is usually used to treat heroin addiction.

Her parents were told a second dose could have killed her.

Manor Pharmacy in The Meadows area of the city have apologised to the family.