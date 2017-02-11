Daniel Pelka's stepfather refused treatment before dying in prison

The stepfather of murdered schoolboy Daniel Pelka refused to be taken to hospital with a bowel condition while in prison because he was scared he would be recognised. That is according to a report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Daniel Pelka was battered to death by his mother and stepfather. Credit: PA/West Midlands Police

36-year-old Mariusz Krezolek, and his partner Magdelena Luczak, were convicted of one of the country's worst child cruelty cases after four-year-old Daniel was starved and beaten. Daniel weighed just 1st 9lbs when he died aged four in March 2012 in Coventry. Krezolek and Luczak were sentenced to at least 30 years in jail for murder. Both have since died in custody.

Mariusz Krezolek, and his partner Magdelena Luczak. Credit: PA

A report into Krezolek's death in a Yorkshire prison in January 2016 reveals he had previous medical complaints but refused hospital treatment. Nigel Newcomen, Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, wrote:

Mr Krezolek had been treated for a fistula in prison and inflammatory bowel disease but refused to go to hospital for treatment, as he said he was afraid he would be recognised. He continued to refuse to be referred to hospital for treatment or to be admitted to the prison's inpatient unit. He told healthcare staff that he was afraid he would be recognised if he went to hospital. His offence had attracted a high degree of media interest. – Nigel Newcomen, Prisons and Probation Ombudsman

Krezolek rang his cell bell and complained of chest pains early in the morning on 27 January. When a nurse suggested he travel to the prison's healthcare centre for an electrocardiogram, he refused. He was later found unresponsive and confirmed dead just before 9am. He had a heart attack. The report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman also reveals Krezolek twice attempted suicide after his partner hanged herself at HMP Foston Hall, Derbyshire, in July 2015.

A judge at Birmingham Crown Court said "unimaginable acts of cruelty and brutality" were inflicted on the child. Credit: PA