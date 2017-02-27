- ITV Report
Travellers removed from school car park
A group of travellers who formed an illegal camp on the grounds of a Birmingham school have been removed.
West Midlands Police say around 20 specialist officers were deployed to remove the travellers from the grounds of Shenley Academy.
Around 60 adults in 20 caravans set up camp in the school's car park on Friday, forcing the school to close its doors to hundreds of students today.
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said he wants to work with Birmingham City Council to find a 'long-term solution' to the issue: