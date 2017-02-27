Advertisement

Travellers removed from school car park

A group of travellers who formed an illegal camp on the grounds of a Birmingham school have been removed.

The operation to remove the travellers began at 8am this morning. Credit: ITV News Central

West Midlands Police say around 20 specialist officers were deployed to remove the travellers from the grounds of Shenley Academy.

Around 60 adults in 20 caravans set up camp in the school's car park on Friday, forcing the school to close its doors to hundreds of students today.

Their behaviour is totally unacceptable and has caused huge disruption for the school, teachers and pupils, plus parents who’ve been forced to make last minute care arrangements for children unable to come to school.

The group ignored a notice to leave, which gave them 24 hours to move on, and in the end we were left with no option but to force them to leave the school grounds.

Since they arrived on Friday we’ve conducted house to house patrols, listened to people’s concerns, and reassured them we would act swiftly.

– Local police Sergeant Dave Cotter

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said he wants to work with Birmingham City Council to find a 'long-term solution' to the issue:

It is unacceptable that children’s education should be affected in this way.

Parents have every right to be upset and outraged at the disruption to their children’s schooling. I welcome the tough action taken to evict the travellers.

– West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson