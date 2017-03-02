Advertisement

Sports Direct buys struggling retailer Agent Provocateur

Retail giant Sports Direct has acquired lingerie chain Agent Provocateur, buying the company out of administration.

The Derbyshire-based sports company announced it had bought the firm, which has 10 shops in the UK and employs around 600 people.

Credit: PA

Owner Mike Ashley has bought the retail chain from private equity firm 3i through his investment vehicle Four Holdings.

In a statement, administrator AlixPartners said: "We would like to thank all the staff and stakeholders for their support during this process and we wish the business and its new owners all the best for future."