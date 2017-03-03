OAP driver admits killing toddler as she crossed road

A 72-year-old driver has admitted killing a three-year-old girl as she crossed the road with her mother.

John Place admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of Poppy-Arabella Clarke at Birmingham Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to her mother.

The girl's parents described their daughter as "the brightest, kindest, most caring" little girl, who was "simply a joy to be around."