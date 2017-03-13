Shocking video of crash which killed 12-year-old boy released for seatbelt campaign

Warning: Some may find the video footage below distressing.

Video credit: West Midlands Police

A brave mum, who lost her son in a car crash, has allowed shocking CCTV of the incident to be shown to warn others of the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt. Amar Atwal, 12, died after the car he was travelling in was hit by a taxi at a give-way junction in West Bromwich in 2015. He was sitting in the back at the time but was not wearing a seatbelt, which meant he was thrown from the car and suffered serious head injuries.

Amar Atwal was killed in a car crash in West Bromwich two years ago. Credit: Family photo

Sukhi Atwal believes if her son had been strapped in, it could have saved his life or "at least given him a better chance of survival." Mrs Atwal will be visiting schools and speaking to drivers and passengers as part of a week-long awareness campaign to get people to buckle up. She will also be joining West Midlands Police officers on the road to urge motorists to check that everyone, including young children are wearing one. The taxi driver who caused the collision after shooting across a give-way junction was jailed for six years for causing death by dangerous driving.

