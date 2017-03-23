Armed police 'raid flat' in Birmingham

Armed police have staged what appears to be a raid on a flat in Birmingham.

Footage supplied to ITV News showed a large part of Hagley Road in the south west of the city had been cordoned off. It was later reopened.

A witness told ITV News that the road was cordoned off by police at about 11.45pm on Wednesday.

The witness said he saw about 10 police vehicles, and about 25 to 30 police officers, some of them armed.

Later, two men were taken away in handcuffs, he said. Another witness said three people had been arrested.