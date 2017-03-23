- ITV Report
-
Armed police 'raid flat' in Birmingham
Armed police have staged what appears to be a raid on a flat in Birmingham.
Footage supplied to ITV News showed a large part of Hagley Road in the south west of the city had been cordoned off. It was later reopened.
A witness told ITV News that the road was cordoned off by police at about 11.45pm on Wednesday.
The witness said he saw about 10 police vehicles, and about 25 to 30 police officers, some of them armed.
Later, two men were taken away in handcuffs, he said. Another witness said three people had been arrested.
West Midlands Police acknowledged there was an operation under way, but the Metropolitan Police are the point of contact for the operation.
That has led to speculation the operation may be connected to the deadly attack in Westminster.
Police have so far not given out any other information about the operation.