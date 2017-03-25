Teenager dies after boxing match

Police are investigating the death of a teenager who died shortly after an amateur boxing match held last night (March 24).

Derbyshire Police were called to the Post Mill Centre at South Normanton after the youth had collapsed in the ring.

The young man had been given medical treatment by professional medics at the match, which was continued by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at Kingsmill Hospital.

A post mortem examination, to determine the cause of his death, and a formal identification will take place in the next few days.

In a statement Derbyshire Police said: