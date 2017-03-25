Advertisement

Teenager dies after boxing match

Police are appealing for footage from the match Photo: PA

Police are investigating the death of a teenager who died shortly after an amateur boxing match held last night (March 24).

Derbyshire Police were called to the Post Mill Centre at South Normanton after the youth had collapsed in the ring.

The young man had been given medical treatment by professional medics at the match, which was continued by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at Kingsmill Hospital.

A post mortem examination, to determine the cause of his death, and a formal identification will take place in the next few days.

In a statement Derbyshire Police said:

We’re investigating on behalf of the coroner.

At this stage there don’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this death but if you were at the tournament and have any footage of the bout or information that might help, please contact Detective Sergeant Debbie Yoxall on 101, quoting incident number 1162 of March 24.

– Derbyshire Police