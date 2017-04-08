Polish grandma attacked by schoolgirls who 'mocked her English'

Police are investigating claims a group of teenage schoolgirls attacked a Polish woman in Birmingham city centre – after she asked to pass by with her two young grandchildren.

The alleged victim’s daughter claimed she was knocked to the ground by up to four girls from Perry Beeches II School after they mocked her level of English.

Marta Alladaye said her 56-year-old mother, Danuta Podwysocka, was verbally and physically abused in view of her granddaughters, aged six and three. The 27-year-old said: