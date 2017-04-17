Advertisement

Dad remembers 'happy family bubble' before wife and son were stabbed to death in Stourbridge

The family home Photo: Google Maps/ BPM

Dad Peter Wilkinson has remembered his 'happy family bubble' before his wife and son were stabbed to death at their home.

Peter Wilkinson paid tribute to his wife Tracey – calling her his “absolute angel” – and also spoke about his 13-year-old son Pierce.

We miss them so much – they were loved by everyone.

– Peter Wilkinson

The two died at the family home in Greyhound Lane, Stourbridge, on March 30.

47-year-old Mr Wilkinson, was badly hurt and is now recovering at a relative’s home with 18-year-old daughter Lydia, who was studying at the University of Bristol when the attack happened.

Fighting back tears, Mr Wilkinson told the Express and Star:

We were in a happy family bubble, the four of us. Lydia was at Bristol University doing great. Pierce was at school, which he loved. And my wife was an absolute angel.

We had such a happy family life. We are good people.

We always helped others. We are a charitable family.

We sit talking about it everyday.

We were really happy.

– Peter Wilkinson
The attack happened on 30 March Credit: BPM

Lydia added:

They were loved by everyone. They are irreplaceable. Just extraordinary people.

– Lydia Wilkinson

Revealing the extent of his injuries, Mr Wilkinson said:

I nearly lost my life. I suffered six deep stab wounds.

I had a lot of internal injuries and was in intensive care for six days. It was touch-and-go.

I have become physically very weak now.

– Peter Wilkinson

Lydia highlighted the ‘tremendous’ support from friends and family and said they had received cards from people they had never heard of. Mr Wilkinson added:

We will find happiness again.

It is just going to be a long, long road that we should never have had to take.

– Peter Wilkinson
Forensic officers enter the property in Greyhound Lane Credit: BPM

Aaron Barley, aged 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder.