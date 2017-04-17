Orangutans enjoy their own Easter egg hunt

Orangutans at Dudley Zoological Gardens got a special Easter treat in the form of their very own egg hunt.

Primate keeper Sian-Leigh Simner laid a trail of colourful eggs stuffed with tasty treats for the great apes Jazz and Sprout.

Ms Simner made the eggs from papier mâché and filled them with a selection of the orangutans' favourite fruit and money pellets.

The brightly coloured treats were then hidden around the apes' enclusure for them to find.