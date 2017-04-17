- ITV Report
Orangutans enjoy their own Easter egg hunt
Orangutans at Dudley Zoological Gardens got a special Easter treat in the form of their very own egg hunt.
Primate keeper Sian-Leigh Simner laid a trail of colourful eggs stuffed with tasty treats for the great apes Jazz and Sprout.
Ms Simner made the eggs from papier mâché and filled them with a selection of the orangutans' favourite fruit and money pellets.
The brightly coloured treats were then hidden around the apes' enclusure for them to find.
Enrichment within a zoo environment is hugely beneficial for animal welfare by stimulating and encouraging natural behaviours.
Staff say they use a variety of items with their animals, including hessian sacks, cardboard boxes, boomer balls, perfumes, spices and leaves.