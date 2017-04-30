Gunman jailed after blasting family home with shotgun

A man who blasted shotgun cartridges at a family home in Coventry, has been jailed for nearly 10 years after police proved he was the shooter.

Genghis Khan opened fire at the house in Lauderdale Avenue in the early hours of 10 May 2016.

The incident left the front door and window shattered. Nobody was hurt or injured in the incident as the home was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

The following month, Khan discharged a sawn-off shotgun at a vehicle parked outside the address.