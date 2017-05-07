Woman meets man who saved her life 10 years ago

A woman told she would never walk again after a serious accident has finally got the chance to thank the man she believes saved her life.

Amie Carter was waiting at a bus stop when a motorcyclist crashed into a van and then skidded into her.

Her arms, legs, pelvis and back were broken, and the biker suffered a fatal head injury in the accident.

She finally got the chance to say thank you to the passerby who pulled her free and urged her to stay awake due to a chance meeting ten years after the 2007 accident.

Rob Farrell, who had rushed to help, left the scene after paramedics arrived without giving his name.

He got in touch with Ms Carter after an acquaintance at his gym pointed her out and said she had survived a serious accident a decade earlier.