- ITV Report
-
Councillor suspended following Eurovision tweet
A councillor on Warwick District Council has been suspended today following a tweet, published from his account last night, making offensive comments about Irish people and Gypsies.
The tweet from Cllr Nick Harrington's account appeared to be making reference to the votes cast during the ongoing Eurovision song contest and future Brexit negotiations. It read:
"thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***ing gypsies! Hard border coming folks!"
The leader of Warwick District Council told ITV News Central today he is "convinced" that the tweet is attributable to Cllr Harrington.
Cllr Mobbs has not managed to speak to Cllr Harrington this morning but has emailed him to inform him of the suspension.
He added that these views in no way affect the views of the Conservative Party locally or nationally.
ITV News Central has attempted to contact Cllr Harrington by phone and email for comment.
Mr Harrington is councillor for the Stoneleigh and Cubbington ward.