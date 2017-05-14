Councillor suspended following Eurovision tweet

A councillor on Warwick District Council has been suspended today following a tweet, published from his account last night, making offensive comments about Irish people and Gypsies.

The tweet from Cllr Nick Harrington's account appeared to be making reference to the votes cast during the ongoing Eurovision song contest and future Brexit negotiations. It read:

"thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***ing gypsies! Hard border coming folks!"

The leader of Warwick District Council told ITV News Central today he is "convinced" that the tweet is attributable to Cllr Harrington.