Hundreds of mourners turn out for funeral of girl who died at Drayton Manor

Hundreds of mourners have turned out for the funeral of Evha Jannath, who died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor theme park. Credit: ITV News Central

Hundreds of mourners have turned out for the funeral of Evha Jannath, who died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor theme park. A ceremony was held for Evha at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery this afternoon, a week after the fatal school trip incident. Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death of Evha, who died in hospital after being rescued from the water by staff at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire.

Around 600 mourners attended the service Credit: PA

After her funeral, held at a Muslim prayer hall at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, the academy's head, Erfana Bora, said pupils visited Evha's family to comfort them and "say goodbye" to their friend before the service. Ms Bora told reporters: "It is overwhelming to see so many people here today, praying for Evha and showing support for her family. "As a school, we have been touched by the enormity of support that we have received from the community of Leicester, as well as nationally and globally. "We would like to also thank fellow schools in Leicester and Leicester City Council for providing practical help, including counselling for our pupils and staff."

Mourners embrace at the funeral Credit: PA