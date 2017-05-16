- ITV Report
-
Hundreds of mourners turn out for funeral of girl who died at Drayton Manor
Hundreds of mourners have turned out for the funeral of Evha Jannath, who died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor theme park.
A ceremony was held for Evha at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery this afternoon, a week after the fatal school trip incident.
Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death of Evha, who died in hospital after being rescued from the water by staff at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire.
After her funeral, held at a Muslim prayer hall at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, the academy's head, Erfana Bora, said pupils visited Evha's family to comfort them and "say goodbye" to their friend before the service.
Ms Bora told reporters: "It is overwhelming to see so many people here today, praying for Evha and showing support for her family.
"As a school, we have been touched by the enormity of support that we have received from the community of Leicester, as well as nationally and globally.
"We would like to also thank fellow schools in Leicester and Leicester City Council for providing practical help, including counselling for our pupils and staff."
The headteacher added: "In Evha's memory, we have closed the school this afternoon. Tomorrow we will resume class but with a heavy heart, knowing that we do so without Evha.
"In the coming days, Evha's friends will help the school to establish a fitting tribute to her memory.
"In the meantime, Evah's mum has asked me this morning to keep Evha's name on the school register. I am happy to do so as Evha will always be in our hearts and a part of our school."
Staffordshire Police is assisting the inquiry into the death of Evha, whose family are being supported by The Muslim Burial Council of Leicestershire.