Appeal after pitbull-type dog attacks puppy and owner

A couple are appealing for help to trace a dog owner who's pitbull-type dog attacked a man and his four-month-old puppy while walking in Nottingham.

Charlie with Zoe at the vet Credit: Zoe Williams

Zoe Williams says the dog bit her labrador, Charlie, before attacking her partner Rob, when he tried to separate them. He received injuries to his hand and knee, and the dog had to have extensive surgery to his leg.

Charlie suffered a broken leg in the attack Credit: Zoe Williams

It happened on Tuesday at about midday, on woodland near the Hucknall Road and Arnold Road junction in Old Basford. Rob says when he shouted for help, a man ran over and managed to prize the dog off, before running away with the pitbull. Since the attack, Charlie has had pins into his leg, which was broken.

Charlie has returned home this weekend to recover, with Rob and Zoe Credit: Zoe Willams

The dog owner is described a black male, in his late-twenties or early thirties, with short curly black hair. Zoe says the dog was a light brown pitbull-type breed, with a white mid-line. Nottinghamshire Police say they are investigating.