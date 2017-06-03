Officer texting in unmarked police car faces disciplinary action

The officer was driving an unmarked police car Credit: BPM

A police officer is facing disciplinary action after he was caught texting at the wheel of an unmarked police car. West Midlands Police, which recently launched a high-profile crackdown on drivers using phones, is investigating after he was caught using a mobile as he drove through Perry Barr, Birmingham. The footage shows the plainclothes officer, looking down and texting as he drives a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Police said the driver has been identified, and now faces disciplinary action. Chief Inspector Brian Carmichael, from the force’s Professional Standards Department, thanked the member of the public for handing over the footage, which was captured on Heathfield Road at around 2.45pm on Wednesday (31 May).

We appreciate the footage being brought to our attention and assure you that the matter is being dealt with. The officer in the video has been identified and will face disciplinary procedures as a result of his actions. We expect the highest standards from all our officers and staff. We always take complaints from members of the public seriously and will always investigate. – West Midlands Police, Chief Inspector Brian Carmichael

West Midlands Police launched a high-profile crackdown on drivers using phones at the wheel following a change in the law in March. The new rules came into effect on March 1, meaning all motorists now receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if caught. Previously, drivers would receive three points and a £100 penalty. Government figures show that 22 people were killed and 99 seriously injured on Britain’s roads in 2015 where a motorist using a mobile phone was a contributory factor. More than 100 motorists were caught using their mobile phone at the wheel in a week-long operation in the West Midlands that followed the change in the law. Speaking at the time of the crackdown in March, Inspector Sion Hathaway, from Central Motorway Police Group said:

Using a mobile phone has been illegal since 2003 but some motorists are still putting their own and others’ lives at risk by driving while using a hand-held device. It only takes a momentary lapse in concentration to cause a collision. – Central Motorway Police Group, Inspector Sion Hathaway

Road safety campaign group Brake described the number of drivers “selfishly using their mobile phones behind the wheel” as concerning.