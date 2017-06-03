- ITV Report
-
Officer texting in unmarked police car faces disciplinary action
A police officer is facing disciplinary action after he was caught texting at the wheel of an unmarked police car.
West Midlands Police, which recently launched a high-profile crackdown on drivers using phones, is investigating after he was caught using a mobile as he drove through Perry Barr, Birmingham.
The footage shows the plainclothes officer, looking down and texting as he drives a silver Vauxhall Corsa.
Police said the driver has been identified, and now faces disciplinary action.
Chief Inspector Brian Carmichael, from the force’s Professional Standards Department, thanked the member of the public for handing over the footage, which was captured on Heathfield Road at around 2.45pm on Wednesday (31 May).
West Midlands Police launched a high-profile crackdown on drivers using phones at the wheel following a change in the law in March.
The new rules came into effect on March 1, meaning all motorists now receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if caught. Previously, drivers would receive three points and a £100 penalty.
Government figures show that 22 people were killed and 99 seriously injured on Britain’s roads in 2015 where a motorist using a mobile phone was a contributory factor.
More than 100 motorists were caught using their mobile phone at the wheel in a week-long operation in the West Midlands that followed the change in the law.
Speaking at the time of the crackdown in March, Inspector Sion Hathaway, from Central Motorway Police Group said:
Road safety campaign group Brake described the number of drivers “selfishly using their mobile phones behind the wheel” as concerning.