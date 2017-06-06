Graves exhumed in hunt for missing mum

All cases are periodically reviewed and the disappearance of Natalie has led us to believe that we are looking at a murder enquiry.

We have had no positive sightings of Natalie in all these years and there has never been any financial activity connected to her bank accounts or any access to health services across the country, which points to the fact that she is no longer alive.

Following a review of the information we have received, we have been granted permission to exhume a number of graves in Ruiton Cemetery off Duke Street in Upper Gornal.

We also believe that at least two people know what has led us to this site and they may have further information which could assist our search. We would very much like to hear from them.