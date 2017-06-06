Advertisement

Graves exhumed in hunt for missing mum

Miss Putt went to a local shop but was never seen again. Photo: West Midlands Police

Detective investigating the disappearance of a Dudley mum have begun exhuming graves.

Natalie Putt, from Lower Gornal in Dudley, was just 17 when she went missing back in September 2003.

She popped out to go to a local shop but was never seen again and left behind an 11 week old son.

Police are now exhuming several graves in a Gornal cemetery in the hunt for Miss Putt. Credit: West Midlands Police

Officers have already searched open land near to the teenager’s home, including underwater searches of rivers and lakes and farmland in Wombourne where she kept horses.

All cases are periodically reviewed and the disappearance of Natalie has led us to believe that we are looking at a murder enquiry.

We have had no positive sightings of Natalie in all these years and there has never been any financial activity connected to her bank accounts or any access to health services across the country, which points to the fact that she is no longer alive.

Following a review of the information we have received, we have been granted permission to exhume a number of graves in Ruiton Cemetery off Duke Street in Upper Gornal.

We also believe that at least two people know what has led us to this site and they may have further information which could assist our search. We would very much like to hear from them.

– Detective Inspector Ian Iliffe, West Midlands Police

The area will be sealed off for several days while the searches are conducted.

An 18-year-old local man was arrested in March 2004 in connection with Natalie’s disappearance, but was later released without charge.