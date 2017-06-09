Ex-BBC presenters found guilty of indecently assaulting under-age boys

Two former Midlands BBC radio presenters have been convicted of indecently assaulting under-age boys and outraging public decency by having sex in woodland.

Husband-and-wife Tony and Julie Wadsworth, who worked for BBC Radio Leicester and BBC WM, were found guilty by a majority verdict.

They were convicted of encouraging a string of boys, including a teenager looking for a golf ball, to take part in sexual activity in Warwickshire between 1992 and 1996.

Julie Wadsworth, 60, and her 69-year-old husband told Warwick Crown Court they engaged in or watched sex acts in an area of parkland but claimed "young men" were involved.