- ITV Report
-
Ex-BBC presenters found guilty of indecently assaulting under-age boys
Two former Midlands BBC radio presenters have been convicted of indecently assaulting under-age boys and outraging public decency by having sex in woodland.
Husband-and-wife Tony and Julie Wadsworth, who worked for BBC Radio Leicester and BBC WM, were found guilty by a majority verdict.
They were convicted of encouraging a string of boys, including a teenager looking for a golf ball, to take part in sexual activity in Warwickshire between 1992 and 1996.
Julie Wadsworth, 60, and her 69-year-old husband told Warwick Crown Court they engaged in or watched sex acts in an area of parkland but claimed "young men" were involved.
The couple, who married in 1994, told jurors at Warwick Crown Court that they had outdoor "hanky panky" in woodland to empower Mrs Wadsworth and help her with body image issues stemming from a troubled previous relationship.
During extensive careers working for BBC radio, the couple cultivated a "saucy" Carry On film-style image - once posing for a Calendar Girls-style photoshoot sanctioned by the BBC to raise funds for Children In Need.
In an interview with the Leicester Mercury three years ago, Mrs Wadsworth told how she was not particularly attracted to her spouse at first but accepted an invitation on their first meeting to have a look around at the BBC.
Mrs Wadsworth told the newspaper:
During his trial, Mr Wadsworth told jurors he stepped aside in woodland to let a young stranger engage in a sex act with his wife because it "empowered" her and helped her self-esteem.
David Rouse of the CPS said: