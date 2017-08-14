Birmingham bin strikes: Council comes up with new plan to tackle rubbish

The city council said they would try and clear all of the rubbish by the end of last week Credit: BPM / Twitter

Birmingham City Council has come up with a new plan to deal with the strikes, which have left much of the area without bin collections. The authority is aiming to collect waste from wards every three weeks as the ongoing row between the dustmen and council continues. Here is a list of wards which the council will focus on this week:

The wards which the city council will collect bins from this week

Some of the bins in Birmingham

ITV News Central wants to hear from you as to whether your rubbish was collected by Birmingham City Council last week. Last Friday, Jacqui Kennedy, Birmingham City Council's Corporate Director of Place, told us that the council intended to have all the streets cleared by the end of the week. She said:

Please keep reporting missed collection and please leave your bins out, we will get to you. We will have covered the whole of the city by the end of next week, and everywhere will have been visited and hopefully cleared. – JACQUI KENNEDY, BIRMINGHAM CITY COUNCIL'S CORPORATE DIRECTOR OF PLACE

We are waiting to hear from the council as to whether they managed to achieve this.

The industrial action is scheduled to continue until 21 September.

The dispute between refuse workers and Birmingham City Council has been caused by the downgrading of 113 jobs from grade three to grade two, resulting in a salary loss of around £4,000 per worker (on those grades). Whilst the council insist other grade three jobs are available for those affected by the cuts, the union representing the refuse workers claim many of those roles are unsuitable for bin men. Refuse workers will now be striking every day for an hour at 07.00, 10.30 and 13.30. The industrial action is scheduled to continue until 21 September.