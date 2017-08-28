Talented student risks losing place at Oxford University 'due to Home Office visa errors'

A talented chemistry student risks losing a place at Oxford University due to uncertainty over his immigration status.

Friends of Brian White, 20, have launched a petition urging officials to review his case after what they say were errors made by the Home Office.

Brian was brought up in an orphanage in Zimbabwe until age six-year-old, before being adopted by a family who later moved to the UK.

The student only got permission to join to join his relatives in Britain at age 15 and excelled at school with four A* grades at A-level.

But when he applied for student finance, his immigration status was red-flagged, leaving his future in doubt.