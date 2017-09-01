- ITV Report
Birmingham bin strike back on as workers walk out
Bin workers in Birmingham have gone on strike again, after more than 100 were sent redundancy notices.
An agreement to put the seven-week dispute on hold had been reached by the union Unite and Birmingham City Council Leader John Clancy.
However, a council cabinet meeting, which was due to take place today, was cancelled last night.
Unite warned that if the deal fell through their members would return to the picket lines immediately.
More to follow.