Inmates in stand-off with staff at HMP Birmingham

Prison staff are involved in a stand-off with inmates at HMP Birmingham.

A "small number" of prisoners refused to return to their cells on Sunday at the G4S-run prison, which is one of the biggest in the country.

No staff are believed to be hurt and "there is no risk to the public", a Prison Service spokesman said.

One man, believed to be in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with a facial injury.

G4S has run the prison since 2011 when it became the first public-sector jail to be privatised.

A spokesman said: "Our teams are responding to an incident on one wing at HM Prison Birmingham. We are working with colleagues from Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."