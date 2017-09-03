Student follows her nose when creating furniture from cow manure

A talented university student has proven she has a strong nose for innovation by creating household furniture from cow manure.

Sane Mafa came up with the idea in a bid to create useful items from the waste material.

The dung is pre-treated so it has none of its trademark pong.

She said her inspiration came in part from the traditional use of dung in building materials in some parts of Africa.

After undertaking research and perfecting a manufacturing process using a special resin, Miss Mafa can now shape, mould and style cow muck into designer furniture.