Oxford student who faced deportation allowed to stay in UK

Thousands signed a petition to let Brian White take up his place at Oxford. Credit: ITV News Central

A Wolverhampton student whose place at Oxford University was under threat due to 'immigration errors' has now been told he can stay in the UK.

Brian White faced deportation but has been granted Indefinite Leave to Remain.

He lived in a Zimbabwean orphanage for the first six years of his life before being fostered and later adopted.

I am over the moon. This is the result I dreamed of. I can’t wait to start my undergraduate course in Chemistry.

I’d like to put on the record my thanks to the Police and Crime Commissioner and everybody else who helped make this possible.

Words can’t describe how happy I am.

– Brian White
Brian (middle) moved to the UK from Botswana when he was 15. Credit: West Midlands PCC

The 21-year-old then moved to the UK from Botswana with his adoptive family when he was 15.

In 2014, his application to become a British citizen by naturalisation was rejected and he was granted limited leave to remain.

Today, however, that has all changed and he has been given indefinite leave.