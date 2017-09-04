- ITV Report
-
Oxford student who faced deportation allowed to stay in UK
A Wolverhampton student whose place at Oxford University was under threat due to 'immigration errors' has now been told he can stay in the UK.
Brian White faced deportation but has been granted Indefinite Leave to Remain.
He lived in a Zimbabwean orphanage for the first six years of his life before being fostered and later adopted.
The 21-year-old then moved to the UK from Botswana with his adoptive family when he was 15.
In 2014, his application to become a British citizen by naturalisation was rejected and he was granted limited leave to remain.
Today, however, that has all changed and he has been given indefinite leave.