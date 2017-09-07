Two men arrested on suspicion of terror offences at Birmingham Airport

Two British men aged 40 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences at Birmingham Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

The 29-year-old man is being detained in a London police station on suspicion of belonging to a proscribed organisation under section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

The second man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.