Young boy dies after falling through roof of derelict building

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling through the roof of a derelict factory in Derby.

Emergency services were called to the Aida Bliss factory in City Road just after 7.30pm last night.

A boy was found critically injured inside and was later pronounced dead at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

He had been at the site along with two friends, and officers believe that there may have been other youngsters inside the factory.

The police are now appealing for those potential witnesses to come forward and speak to them urgently.

Chief Superintendent Jim Allen, who is in charge of policing in Derby, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathies go out to the young boy’s family.

“We have specially trained officers and staff offering them support at this unimaginably difficult time. We are also supporting the two friends, who are understandably distraught.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing but I would urge anyone who was in the area, either passing by or in the building itself, to call us.

“If you were in the building at the time, you will not be in any trouble – we just need to speak to you as a witness as soon as possible, so please call us now.”