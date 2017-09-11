Man charged with attempted murder after church stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing inside a church in Birmingham.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital and two others were injured in the incident at New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Aston.

John Delahaye, 47, of Eittington Road, Aston, has also been charged with two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.

Police were called to the church off Rocky Lane at 10.50am on 10 September

In a statement on its Twitter and Facebook pages, the church said: