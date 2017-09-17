- ITV Report
-
Blues fan 'doesn't regret' Redknapp tattoo
A Birmingham City fan who got a tattoo of Harry Redknapp has said he 'doesn't regret it'.
Vlogger BrummieJoe only got the inking last week after Blues signed Jota.
And it's hardly subtle - the tattoo is of Harry Redknapp leaning out of a car window, which sits above his left ankle.
But even though Redknapp has now been sacked by the club, Joe doesn't have any regrets.
Joe added the sacking is 'too soon' and Redknapp should have been given more time.
Redknapp's departure was announced last night after six straight defeats for the club.
Lee Carsley, Blues Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager.