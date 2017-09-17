Blues fan 'doesn't regret' Redknapp tattoo

A Birmingham City fan who got a tattoo of Harry Redknapp has said he 'doesn't regret it'.

Vlogger BrummieJoe only got the inking last week after Blues signed Jota.

And it's hardly subtle - the tattoo is of Harry Redknapp leaning out of a car window, which sits above his left ankle.

But even though Redknapp has now been sacked by the club, Joe doesn't have any regrets.