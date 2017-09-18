Four boys held in connection with murder of man in his 60s

Three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his 60s.

Leicestershire Police said the victim was involved in an "incident" on Saturday September 2 which was reported to the force on Tuesday, September 12.

The victim subsequently died during the early hours of Friday morning (15 September).

Police have not revealed the nature of the incident, but said the man was found injured on King Street, Leicester, at around 10pm on Saturday, September 2.

