Two seriously injured in explosion

Police are at Colwick Industrial Estate after reports of an explosion Credit: ITV News

Two men have been seriously injured after reports of a gas explosion and a collapsed tanker on an industrial estate in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to Colwick Industrial Estate just before 10.15am today (20 September).

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement:

"We don’t believe the incident is terrorism-related. Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

We have secured the scene and are working with partners to establish the cause of what occurred."

– Northamptonshire Police statement

East Midlands Ambulance Service said:

“We received a call at 10.04 today reporting an incident at Colwick Industrial Estate in Nottingham.Due to the nature of the report, our Emergency Operations Centre immediately dispatched our Hazardous Area Response Team (paramedics specially trained to deal with major incidents, two ambulances and the Air Ambulance Helimed 54."

"We treated two patients on scene, both had suffered serious injury and were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by ambulance. The incident is being investigated by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and it is therefore not appropriate for us to make further comment at this time."

– East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

“We have responded to the slurry pollution from the anaerobic digester at the Colwick site. The pollution has been contained and the clear up is now underway.”

– Environment Agency.

A spokesperson from the Health and Safety Executive also added that they had been made aware of the incident and were travelling to the scene whilst remaining in contact with the emergency services.