- ITV Report
Two seriously injured in explosion
Two men have been seriously injured after reports of a gas explosion and a collapsed tanker on an industrial estate in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called to Colwick Industrial Estate just before 10.15am today (20 September).
A spokesperson from the Health and Safety Executive also added that they had been made aware of the incident and were travelling to the scene whilst remaining in contact with the emergency services.