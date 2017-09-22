'Several missed opportunities' in run up to killing of mother and son

A report published today has found there were several missed opportunities in the run up to the killing of a pregnant woman and her young son by her ex-partner.

Rachael Slack and her 23-month-old son Auden were found with multiple stab wounds in their home at Holbrook in Derbyshire, on June 2, 2010.

They were killed by Ms Slack's former partner and Auden's father, Andrew Cairns, who had a history of mental illness. He was also found dead at the house, after taking his own life.