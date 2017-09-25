Model kidnap case a 'publicity stunt', accused's lawyer tells extradition hearing

One of the alleged kidnappers of British model Chloe Ayling is fighting extradition to Italy as his lawyer claims the entire case could be a "sham" invented as a "publicity stunt".

The 20-year-old is said to have been snatched by a group calling itself Black Death after being lured to a fake modelling shoot in Milan in July.

Lukasz Herba, 30, is in custody in Italy, having been arrested after delivering Ms Ayling to the British Embassy on July 17 - six days after she was allegedly kidnapped. He has said he did not knowingly take part in any crime.

His 36-year-old brother, Michal Herba, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Italian authorities last month.

He appeared in custody at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to fight extradition, having been in custody since he was apprehended in the Tividale area of Sandwell in the West Midlands.

Prosecutor Florence Iveson said Herba has been requested by the court of Milan in relation to a single offence of kidnapping arising from events between July 11 and 17.