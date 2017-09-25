- ITV Report
Model kidnap case a 'publicity stunt', accused's lawyer tells extradition hearing
One of the alleged kidnappers of British model Chloe Ayling is fighting extradition to Italy as his lawyer claims the entire case could be a "sham" invented as a "publicity stunt".
The 20-year-old is said to have been snatched by a group calling itself Black Death after being lured to a fake modelling shoot in Milan in July.
Lukasz Herba, 30, is in custody in Italy, having been arrested after delivering Ms Ayling to the British Embassy on July 17 - six days after she was allegedly kidnapped. He has said he did not knowingly take part in any crime.
His 36-year-old brother, Michal Herba, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Italian authorities last month.
He appeared in custody at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to fight extradition, having been in custody since he was apprehended in the Tividale area of Sandwell in the West Midlands.
Prosecutor Florence Iveson said Herba has been requested by the court of Milan in relation to a single offence of kidnapping arising from events between July 11 and 17.
But Herba's lawyer, George Hepburne Scott, raised questions over the account given by Ms Ayling, of Coulsdon, south London, who claims she was drugged and bundled into the boot of a car after being tricked into attending the bogus photoshoot in Milan on July 11.
"There is a real risk that the entire case is a sham," he said.
Referring to "open source material", Mr Scott said:
The lawyer also pointed to an alleged incident during which Ms Ayling and her captor went shopping for shoes, calling it a "wholly anomalous feature of a hostage situation".
She also went to breakfast with the kidnapper before her release when the pair found the British consulate was closed, Mr Scott added.
District Judge Paul Goldspring pointed out much of the material relied on by Mr Scott came from press reports, which he said did not prove any of the theories in the case. He will give his ruling on Friday.