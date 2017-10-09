- ITV Report
ISIS fan who tried to make bomb from fairy lights jailed for life
An ISIS fan who tried to make a bomb from fairy lights has been jailed for life.
Zahid Hussain was 'strongly committed' to carrying out multiple bombings, Winchester Crown Court heard today.
Hussain, from Alum Rock in Birmingham, considered targeting railway lines after viewing hundreds of IS images of the war in Syria.
He then used a bedroom in his parents' house as his 'base of operations' where he researched and attempted to assemble explosives.
The ex-doorman Hussain attempted to create a remote-control detonator with a wireless doorbell, and had successfully manufactured four igniters from fairy lights.
CCTV then showed him climbing down a storm drain hear a high-speed rail line and he was arrested after being spotted 'patrolling' streets near the family home.
The trial heard Hussain wrongly believed his non-viable pressure cooker 'bomb' - packed with 1.6kgs of shrapnel - was capable of causing devastation.
After his arrest in August 2015, searches uncovered evidence he had carried out reconnaissance of woods near the house in Naseby Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham, including the main London rail line.
Books on guerrilla warfare were also discovered, including one which talked of mounting attacks on railways.
The judge said that had his device been viable, it would have been capable of causing a 'significant explosion'.
Several expert psychiatric reports concluded Hussain had - during the time of the offence - and still did, suffer with paranoid schizophrenia.
But the judge said his offending 'was only partly attributable to that disorder', finding that 'the principal driver' had been his 'voluntary bedroom radicalisation'.
Hussain was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 15 years.