ISIS fan who tried to make bomb from fairy lights jailed for life

Zahid Hussain, from Birmingham, will serve a minimum of 15 years. Credit: BPM Media

An ISIS fan who tried to make a bomb from fairy lights has been jailed for life. Zahid Hussain was 'strongly committed' to carrying out multiple bombings, Winchester Crown Court heard today. Hussain, from Alum Rock in Birmingham, considered targeting railway lines after viewing hundreds of IS images of the war in Syria. He then used a bedroom in his parents' house as his 'base of operations' where he researched and attempted to assemble explosives.

The court heard that had his device been viable, it would have been capable of causing a significant explosion. Credit: BPM Media

The ex-doorman Hussain attempted to create a remote-control detonator with a wireless doorbell, and had successfully manufactured four igniters from fairy lights. CCTV then showed him climbing down a storm drain hear a high-speed rail line and he was arrested after being spotted 'patrolling' streets near the family home. The trial heard Hussain wrongly believed his non-viable pressure cooker 'bomb' - packed with 1.6kgs of shrapnel - was capable of causing devastation.

In your case, culpability is extremely high as more than one explosion was clearly intended, and the harm to be caused was ultimately loss of life or serious injury to the person. You were clearly deeply radicalised and, over a period of at least nine months, were strongly committed to what you were doing. – Mr Justice Sweeney

After his arrest in August 2015, searches uncovered evidence he had carried out reconnaissance of woods near the house in Naseby Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham, including the main London rail line. Books on guerrilla warfare were also discovered, including one which talked of mounting attacks on railways.

Hussain had been voluntarily radicalised in his bedroom. Credit: BPM Media