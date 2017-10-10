Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Warning for parents as footage shows loose pushchair destroyed by train

Parents are warned to take extra care when using pushchairs and prams on train station platforms, as CCTV shows a pushchair being hit by a passing train.

The pictures from Nuneaton station show the pushchair being left briefly unattended, with no brakes on, before it starts to roll towards a freight train that is moving quickly past the platform.

Both the pushchair, and shopping bags attached to it, become mangled by the train as it rolls into it. Fortunately, there is no child in the stroller.

The Rail Safety and Standards Board has released the footage as a warning.

The RSSB says train travel is significantly safer than using the car, and risks to passengers are low, but care still needs to be taken while on the platform.

The best way of keeping you, your children and your belongings safe is to keep hold of your pram, fully applying the brake where possible. We know that anyone looking after children will have their hands full and may feel they can’t keep an eye on everything and everyone at once. But the CCTV at Nuneaton shows just how important it is to keep control of a pushchair. For its part, the rail industry will always want to work to make things safer for passengers. We are working closely with Network Rail, passenger and freight train operators and other rail bodies on the issues. Our research on aerodynamic risks have informed better standards for companies to follow, to help reduce risk to passengers on trains and on stations.

– Paul Leach, RSSB