Warning for parents as footage shows loose pushchair destroyed by train

Parents are warned to take extra care when using pushchairs and prams on train station platforms, as CCTV shows a pushchair being hit by a passing train.

The pictures from Nuneaton station show the pushchair being left briefly unattended, with no brakes on, before it starts to roll towards a freight train that is moving quickly past the platform.

Both the pushchair, and shopping bags attached to it, become mangled by the train as it rolls into it. Fortunately, there is no child in the stroller.

The Rail Safety and Standards Board has released the footage as a warning.

The RSSB says train travel is significantly safer than using the car, and risks to passengers are low, but care still needs to be taken while on the platform.