- ITV Report
-
Teenagers arrested after man allegedly hit by car
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries.
Derbyshire Police were called to a car park in Long Eaton around 4am this morning where they found an 18-year-old with serious injuries.
It is thought the victim was hit by a car and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Two 18-year-old men, from the Nottingham area, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in custody.
Detective Inspector Graham Prince said:
- Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 17000443076.