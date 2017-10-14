Advertisement

Teenagers arrested after man allegedly hit by car

Two teenagers are in custody following the altercation in the early hours. Credit: ITV News Central

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police were called to a car park in Long Eaton around 4am this morning where they found an 18-year-old with serious injuries.

It is thought the victim was hit by a car and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Two 18-year-old men, from the Nottingham area, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Graham Prince said:

It appears that there has been some sort of altercation between two groups of men in or near to Manhattan’s bar on Clifford Street.

This then continued in the car park off of Orchard Street where an 18-year-old man has allegedly been hit by a car.

I would like to speak to anyone that was in Manhattan’s or around the Orchard Street area between 3am and 4am this morning who may have information that would assist with the investigation.

– Detective Inspector Graham Prince
  • Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 17000443076.