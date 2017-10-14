Teenagers arrested after man allegedly hit by car

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police were called to a car park in Long Eaton around 4am this morning where they found an 18-year-old with serious injuries.

It is thought the victim was hit by a car and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Two 18-year-old men, from the Nottingham area, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Graham Prince said: