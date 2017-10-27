M1 crash lorry drivers plead not guilty

Two lorry drivers accused of causing the deaths of eight people in a crash on the M1 over the August bank holiday weekend, have pleaded not guilty.

Polish national Ryszard Masierak and Briton David Wagstaff, both pleaded not guilty to eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury at Aylesbury Crown Court.

31-year-old Masierak, of Evesham, Worcestershire, also pleaded not guilty to eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

53-year-old Wagstaff from Stoke, did plead guilty to eight lesser charges of causing death by careless driving, and four counts of careless driving.