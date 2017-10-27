- ITV Report
M1 crash lorry drivers plead not guilty
Two lorry drivers accused of causing the deaths of eight people in a crash on the M1 over the August bank holiday weekend, have pleaded not guilty.
Polish national Ryszard Masierak and Briton David Wagstaff, both pleaded not guilty to eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury at Aylesbury Crown Court.
31-year-old Masierak, of Evesham, Worcestershire, also pleaded not guilty to eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.
53-year-old Wagstaff from Stoke, did plead guilty to eight lesser charges of causing death by careless driving, and four counts of careless driving.
Minibus driver Cyriac Joseph, who was taking a party of Indian tourists to London, is believed to have collided with a second lorry as he attempted to avoid Masierak's vehicle.
He died along with five other men and two women, while four other passengers were taken to hospital.
Both Masierak and Wagstaff will stand trial on February 26 next year.