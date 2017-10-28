Woman conned out of thousands hours after cancer diagnosis

An elderly woman was conned out of thousands of pounds just hours after being told she had cancer. Linda Gibbs, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, died just a few weeks after being targeted by fraudsters. Her family said the crime put the 70-year-old under "unbearable" stress in the last days of her life and are now appealing for help to track down those responsible.

Mrs Gibbs had been told she had cancer just hours before she received a call at 1:50pm on July 17 this year (2017) the from someone claiming to be from her telephone provider. The caller told her a direct debit payment had failed and asked for her bank details, including her PIN number. They said someone would then pick the bank card up and arrange for the direct debit to be paid.

A woman then came to Mrs Gibbs’ home to collect the card which was the used to make a purchase worth thousands of pounds at a Warwickshire jewellers.

Mrs Gibbs passed away a few weeks later on August 31.

Her family are now appealing for help to find those responsible and Warwickshire Police have released photos of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. They believe the woman in the photos may be wearing a wig.

Mrs Gibbs’ daughter, Anita Foxley, said: