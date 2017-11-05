Cat killed after fireworks are strapped to it and set off

This is horrific, it's upset me so much. My brother told me straight away and then phoned one of our local vets who came straight to the scene. He said when he came across it the cat was still alive, although it was in a very bad way. It had been tortured.

It had two firework rockets attached to it. All of its fur was no longer on it and one of its legs had been ripped off. The fireworks had gone off.

It looked appalling and by the time the emergency vet came to the scene it had sadly died. It did well to survive so long. It's so sad and tragic. My brother believes the cat was pinned down and then had the rockets attached to its body.

I'm gutted. I have six cats myself and they are my babies. How a so-called human being can do this to a cat is absolutely beyond me. It's vile. I'm now keeping all of my cats inside until Bonfire Night blows over.

I'm not taking the the risk and I would urge all other cat owners to do the same thing. If anybody did anything like that to my cats I would be absolutely destroyed. It's one of those things that nobody can understand. It's really shocked my brother. He did the right thing by phoning the vets. It's an absolute tragedy. It's making me sick thinking that somebody is out there doing that sort of thing.