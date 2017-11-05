- ITV Report
Cat killed after fireworks are strapped to it and set off
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cat was killed after allegedly having two fireworks strapped to it, that were then set off.
Sam Copeland-Whelan said she was heartbroken when her brother called her to tell her he had found the cat, still alive, in Thorndike Avenue in Derby on Saturday afternoon.
Sam's brother called her to warn her to keep her cats safe. It's not known who the dead cat belonged to.
He also called an emergency vet, but the cat had died by the time they arrived shortly afterwards.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said they are appealing for members of the public to get in touch with them.