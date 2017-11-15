Man arrested with conspiracy to commit murder over firework arson attack

Detectives investigating the death murder of man killed after a firework was set off inside his home have arrested a suspect.

Anthony Nicholls, 56, died in hospital following the fire at Birchtrees Crescent, Tile Cross, on 2 November.

West Midlands Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion to conspiracy to commit murder.

The fire started after an industrial-sized firework was placed into home Mr Nicholls’ by a group of men, who burst in while he and his partner were eating a Chinese takeaway.

The firework was lit and caused a major fire, destroying the property.

Mr Nicholls partner escaped with fractures to her lower limbs, after she jumped from a first floor window.

She has been released from hospital, but suffered life changing injuries.