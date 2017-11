The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee regrets to announce that, following an incident during the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 51st Edition today (November 18 2017) at Fishermen’s Bend, the rider of bike number 8, Daniel Hegarty, aged 31, suffered serious injuries.

The race was immediately stopped and Daniel was transferred to hospital. It is with great regret that we have to announce that the British rider succumbed to his injuries en route to the Conde S. Januario Hospital.

Daniel’s family and team have been contacted, and the Committee will ensure every assistance is extended to them.

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel.