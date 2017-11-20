Father jailed for life after killing two young children

A Birmingham father who smothered his two young children with a petrol-soaked cloth before trying to kill his wife has been jailed for life with a minimum of 33 years.

47-year-old Endris Mohammed killed eight-year-old Saros Endris and his sister Leanor, six, during a downstairs sleepover at their home in Birmingham last October.

A jury at the Birmingham Crown Court was told Mohammed then tried to murder his wife Penil Teklehaimanot, who was asleep, by tampering with a gas pipe and setting a fire near the front door.

He suffered burns to his head after setting the passenger side of his car alight on the night of the killings.